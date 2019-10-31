Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,804 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,969,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,818,000.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 404,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,590. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Sandler O’Neill cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

