Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $452,000 Position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 109,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XXII. Chardan Capital set a $12.00 price target on 22nd Century Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

In other news, insider Clifford B. Fleet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 628,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,644. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

