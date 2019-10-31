HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $237.50

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 91899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

The company has a market capitalization of $956.18 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

