Hill International (HIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.26 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

HIL opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

In other news, Director James M. Chadwick bought 52,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $153,132.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Chadwick bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,751 shares of company stock valued at $275,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

