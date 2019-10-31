Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

HFG opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.62) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,007.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 978.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.85 million and a P/E ratio of 26.38. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

