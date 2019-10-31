Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. This uptrend is likely to continue as the company reported impressive third-quarter 2019 earnings, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3% and 13%, respectively. Moreover, the company raised its 2019 earnings guidance to $3.78-$3.85 per share from $3.74-$3.84 guided earlier. We believe that improving economic indicators and expansion strategies, its industry-leading loyalty program, along with asset-light business model bode well. Notably, Hilton has been making steady progress in the luxury development strategy and anticipates double-digit luxury growth in the next few years. However, intense competition and cyclical nature of the industry are concerning.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.65.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.96. 1,383,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,210. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $101.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

