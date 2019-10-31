Himax Technologies (HIMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.05–0.03 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

