HMS (HMSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. HMS has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. HMS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HMS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. HMS has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other HMS news, insider Teresa South sold 15,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $582,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,856 shares of company stock worth $24,166,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

