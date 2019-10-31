Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.44. The stock had a trading volume of 288,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,510. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.