Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at FIX

FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 183,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,232.67% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $161,727.00. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,914 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth $368,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

