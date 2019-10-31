Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.58

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $161,727.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,914 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.