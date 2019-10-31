Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.58

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 7584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,679 shares of company stock worth $16,564,964. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after buying an additional 896,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after buying an additional 695,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.