Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,679 shares of company stock worth $16,564,964. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

