Huber Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 40,364 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 130.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,178,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,378,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,776. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.