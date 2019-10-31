Huber Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,294,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

