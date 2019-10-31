Huber Financial Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.10. The stock had a trading volume of 277,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,288. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $134.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

