Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,766. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPP. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,799.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

