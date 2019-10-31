Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUN. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.13. 1,835,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Huntsman by 11.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,116 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 116.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

