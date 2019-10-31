IAA (NYSE:IAA) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Critical Survey

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services 7.67% 19.93% 4.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAA and KAR Auction Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KAR Auction Services $3.77 billion 0.89 $328.00 million $2.96 8.53

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than IAA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAA and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 3 6 0 2.67 KAR Auction Services 1 1 3 0 2.40

IAA currently has a consensus price target of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus price target of $34.70, suggesting a potential upside of 37.43%. Given KAR Auction Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KAR Auction Services is more favorable than IAA.

Dividends

KAR Auction Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. IAA does not pay a dividend. KAR Auction Services pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats IAA on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a network of 75 whole car auction facilities in North America. The IAA segment offers loss claim solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, auto lenders, and charitable organizations through online auctions and salvage vehicle auction sites. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a network of 179 salvage auction sites in North America. It also operates 14 locations in the United Kingdom. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

