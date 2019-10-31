IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Trimmed by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,902 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.16.

Shares of IAC stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.41. 12,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,333. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,078 shares of company stock valued at $31,938,026. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

