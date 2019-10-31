iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issues Earnings Results

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 43.88%.

ICAD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,671. The company has a market cap of $143.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. iCAD has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Get iCAD alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.