ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $920.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 66880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($11.92).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 874.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Alastair Bruce bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £18,280 ($23,886.06). Also, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £85,880 ($112,217.43).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

