IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Hits $83.51

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for approximately $83.51 or 0.00909039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $167,027.00 and approximately $566.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00042808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.47 or 0.05883004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015173 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046267 BTC.

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

