IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. IDEX updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33 -1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.80-5.82 EPS.

IDEX stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.09. 24,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,826. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $161.44. IDEX has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $173.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other IDEX news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

