Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.13

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.13 and traded as low as $21.20. Ilika shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 14,065 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

