Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $173.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

