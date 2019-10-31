Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,841. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,907 shares of company stock valued at $47,086,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

