Image Resources (ASX:IMA) Shares Up 5.8%

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 657,148 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.26 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of $262.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other news, insider George Sakalidis 341,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th.

About Image Resources (ASX:IMA)

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company. The company focuses on mining, ore processing, and production of heavy mineral concentrates. Its flagship projects are the Boonanarring and Atlas projects, which are North Perth Basin mineral sands projects located in Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

