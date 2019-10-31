Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.66 ($0.10), 159,669 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.49. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

