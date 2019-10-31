ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $415.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

