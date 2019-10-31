Incent (INCNT) Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Incent has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $14,116.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

