Independent Research Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.61 ($89.09).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €71.00 ($82.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a fifty-two week high of €98.60 ($114.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.16. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

