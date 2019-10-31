Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

