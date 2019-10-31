Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.8-101.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of IPHI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 92,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Inphi has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -126.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,040. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

