Insider Buying: istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Buys 452 Shares of Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 452 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $15,716.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,278,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,489,891.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $255,375.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Istar Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $253,672.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $255,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $255,975.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,098 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $243,390.42.

On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,361 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81.

On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in istar by 9.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of istar by 870.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of istar by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

