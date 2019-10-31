Insider Buying: Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Minds Machines Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Henry Turcan purchased 135,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,584.08).

On Thursday, August 15th, Henry Turcan purchased 100,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Henry Turcan sold 500,000 shares of Minds Machines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

Shares of MMX stock opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.90. Minds Machines Group Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Minds Machines Group Company Profile

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Minds Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.