Insider Buying: Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) Director Buys $2,959,599.36 in Stock

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) Director Thomas B. Akin purchased 3,082,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,959,599.36.

MFON stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Mobivity Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobivity had a negative return on equity of 423.58% and a negative net margin of 75.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mobivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

