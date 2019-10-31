Insider Buying: RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Insider Acquires 2,700 Shares of Stock

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) insider Stefan Borgas bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,204 ($121,787.53).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,420 ($44.69) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita NV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,134.04 ($40.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,020 ($65.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,884.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,458.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a €0.50 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price (down previously from GBX 6,040 ($78.92)) on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,740 ($75.00) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,630 ($73.57).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

