Insider Selling: Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Insider Sells 4,673 Shares of Stock

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) insider Paul John Thompson sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $80,141.95.

NYSE BGH opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

