Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Charles L. Atwood sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $922,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.85 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,229,000 after buying an additional 2,911,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,454,000 after buying an additional 2,406,121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,524,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after buying an additional 605,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,242,000 after purchasing an additional 505,971 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,256,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,385,000 after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.