Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:INST traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 1,432,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,962. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 223,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 96,951 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INST shares. Raymond James lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

