Insider Selling: Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) CAO Sells 5,514 Shares of Stock

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $144,963.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,706.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KNL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 502,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

