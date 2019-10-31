Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells 12,202 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David B. Roberts sold 12,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $430,608.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LMAT opened at $35.73 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $707.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

