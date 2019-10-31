Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RXN stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,114. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 220.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

