Insider Selling: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Sells £5,800,000 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £5,800,000 ($7,578,727.30).

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 609 ($7.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 586.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.21. RWS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWS. Barclays lifted their target price on RWS from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Friday, October 4th.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

