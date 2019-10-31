Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $31,815.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $31,815.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $34,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $31,680.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $33,870.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $37,575.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $34,860.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $32,970.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $33,390.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WORK shares. William Blair started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

