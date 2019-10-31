Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Insider Sells 3,661 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SWK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.33. 923,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,037. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

