Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $19,836.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.64 or 0.05926134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015078 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.