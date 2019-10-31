Inspired Energy’s (INSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

LON INSE remained flat at $GBX 14.25 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.58. Inspired Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

About Inspired Energy

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

