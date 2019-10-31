Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

